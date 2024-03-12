Citigroup Initiates Coverage on New York Times (NYSE:NYT)

Analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New York Times presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

New York Times Stock Up 1.7%

NYT opened at $44.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.02. New York Times has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.62.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. New York Times had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $676.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New York Times will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $132,706.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,813 shares in the company, valued at $916,396.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $299,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 3,014 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $132,706.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,396.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,557 shares of company stock worth $1,029,968 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in New York Times by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,809,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,505,000 after purchasing an additional 80,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in New York Times by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,273,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,947,000 after purchasing an additional 64,885 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its position in New York Times by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 8,558,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,800,000 after purchasing an additional 419,442 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in New York Times by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,189 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of New York Times by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,552,000 after acquiring an additional 143,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

