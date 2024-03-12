Citigroup (NYSE:C) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

C has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Citigroup from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Citigroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. HSBC upgraded Citigroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.03.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $57.41 on Monday. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $58.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.47 and its 200 day moving average is $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $109.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of C. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,755,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,283 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 89,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 45,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,206,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

