City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.16

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.16 and traded as low as $4.46. City Office REIT shares last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 170,529 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

City Office REIT Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $180.29 million, a P/E ratio of -17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.88.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $44.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.47 million. City Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently -160.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 22.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 36.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 165.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at about $5,674,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

