Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on March 28th

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0526 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLV opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $6.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 34.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 39,274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 344,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 28,439 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 20,213 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

