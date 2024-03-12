Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on March 28th

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0526 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLV opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $6.06.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
