CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer Sells 3,281 Shares

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $87,340.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,166,529.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 0.2 %

CNO stock opened at $26.82 on Tuesday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $28.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average of $25.60.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,332,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,551,000 after buying an additional 1,413,511 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,205,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,806,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,739,000 after purchasing an additional 626,454 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $10,568,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 587,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,393,000 after purchasing an additional 290,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Further Reading

