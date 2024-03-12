CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Stake Trimmed by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,630 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of CNO Financial Group worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Quarry LP purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $87,340.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,166,529.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $87,340.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,166,529.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough sold 15,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $414,447.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 202,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,322.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,942 shares of company stock worth $1,308,200. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

CNO Financial Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $26.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.60. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.05 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.67%. On average, research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.90%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Articles

