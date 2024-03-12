CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 53.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,637 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 79.6% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 30.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.11.
In other news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $25,537.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,065.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.
CNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.
CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.
