Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.19.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $254.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a PE ratio of 941.37 and a beta of 3.36. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $271.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,787,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $91,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 225,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,333,751.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,035,379 shares of company stock valued at $159,487,346. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,281,280 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,483,800,000 after purchasing an additional 408,046 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Gerber LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

