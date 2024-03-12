Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 94.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250,875 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,107,097,000 after purchasing an additional 133,660,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,332,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,743,000 after acquiring an additional 117,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,934,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,003,000 after acquiring an additional 217,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 18.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,739,000 after acquiring an additional 111,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 0.4 %

CBSH opened at $52.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.50 and a 200-day moving average of $50.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.78. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.91 and a 1-year high of $59.68.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.34 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBSH. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, Director Benjamin F. Rassieur III sold 1,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $96,086.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,911.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Benjamin F. Rassieur III sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $96,086.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,911.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $82,623.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,049.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,321 shares of company stock valued at $489,087 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

