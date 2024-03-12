Comparing StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) and Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN)

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) and Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.5% of StepStone Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of Morningstar shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of StepStone Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.9% of Morningstar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for StepStone Group and Morningstar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StepStone Group 0 4 0 0 2.00 Morningstar 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

StepStone Group presently has a consensus price target of $27.63, indicating a potential downside of 18.63%. Morningstar has a consensus price target of $320.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.64%. Given Morningstar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Morningstar is more favorable than StepStone Group.

StepStone Group pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Morningstar pays an annual dividend of $1.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. StepStone Group pays out 93.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Morningstar pays out 49.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. StepStone Group has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Morningstar has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. StepStone Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

StepStone Group has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Morningstar has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares StepStone Group and Morningstar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StepStone Group $1.37 billion 2.74 -$18.40 million $0.90 37.72 Morningstar $2.04 billion 6.41 $141.10 million $3.28 93.23

Morningstar has higher revenue and earnings than StepStone Group. StepStone Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Morningstar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares StepStone Group and Morningstar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StepStone Group N/A 7.94% 3.65% Morningstar 6.92% 18.54% 6.81%

Summary

Morningstar beats StepStone Group on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies. It prefers to invest in natural resources, technology, healthcare, services, materials, manufacturing, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants and leisure, media, retailing, consumer staples, financials, telecommunication services, energy, infrastructure, real estate, and real asset. The firm invests globally with a focus on United States, North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, New Zealand, China, India, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia region. It typically invests between $15 million and $200 million in firms with enterprise value between $150 million and $25000 million. The firm invests between 5% and 40% in emerging markets. For fund of fund investment, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, Special situation funds, Real estate funds, Infrastructure funds, mezzanine funds, and turnaround/distressed funds. It considers investments in both domestic and international funds. It also seeks to make co-investments and follow-on investments and considers partial interests in funds. StepStone Group LP. was founded in 2007 and is based in LA Jolla, California with additional offices across North America, South America, Europe, Australia, Asia, New York, New York.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc. provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans. It also provides Morningstar Data that offers data and research to asset managers, redistributors, and wealth managers; Morningstar Direct, an investment-analysis platform; Morningstar Managed Portfolios, an advisor service to reduce compliance risk, as well as offers asset-allocation services; Morningstar Advisor Workstation, a web-based research, investment planning, and portfolio analysis platform; and Morningstar.com, a data, editorial, and research content product, as well as Morningstar Office. In addition, the company offers Morningstar Enterprise Components; Morningstar Indexes for creating investment products and other portfolios; Morningstar workplace solutions, such as retirement accounts, fiduciary services, allocation funds, and custom models; and PitchBook Platform, research and analysis workstation for investment and research professionals. Further, it provides Morningstar Research; DBRS Morningstar; and Morningstar Sustainalytics, as well as a mobile application, CRM integrations, excel plug-in, data feeds, and data solutions through PitchBook. The company serves financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors, as well as issuers of securities. Morningstar, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

