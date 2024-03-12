Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total value of C$404,000.00.

TSE:CMG opened at C$10.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.54. The firm has a market cap of C$836.67 million, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$6.21 and a 52-week high of C$10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81.

Computer Modelling Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$33.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$31.65 million. Computer Modelling Group had a return on equity of 42.70% and a net margin of 25.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.3499142 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. National Bankshares set a C$12.50 target price on Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.83.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

