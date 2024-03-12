Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Corning by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 783,202 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196,060 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Corning by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,224,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,735,000 after buying an additional 189,667 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Corning by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 274,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after acquiring an additional 40,092 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 395,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Up 0.6 %

GLW stock opened at $32.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $36.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.23.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. HSBC cut shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

