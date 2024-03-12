CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $151.09

Shares of CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 151.09 ($1.94) and traded as high as GBX 163.50 ($2.09). CPPGroup shares last traded at GBX 147 ($1.88), with a volume of 12,931 shares traded.

CPPGroup Trading Down 10.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 151.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 145.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.38. The firm has a market cap of £13.01 million, a P/E ratio of -262.50 and a beta of 1.54.

About CPPGroup

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, Turkey, and internationally. It offers assistance and financial protection for cards and ATMs; flight disruption and lost luggage; phone and gadgets insurance; livcare services; dark web monitoring, identity protection, and mobile payments protection; extended warranty; and home emergency, as well as business process management services.

