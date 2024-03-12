Craneware (LON:CRW) Hits New 1-Year High at $2,200.00

Craneware plc (LON:CRW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,200 ($28.19) and last traded at GBX 2,188.24 ($28.04), with a volume of 16815 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,160 ($27.67).

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Craneware from GBX 2,300 ($29.47) to GBX 2,600 ($33.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of £775.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10,285.71 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,022.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,744.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a GBX 13 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Craneware’s payout ratio is 13,809.52%.

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors.

