Creative Planning Acquires 13,189 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,189 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $11,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $67.67 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 100.52%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

