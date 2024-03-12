Creative Planning Acquires 767 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $11,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,929,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,237,075,000 after buying an additional 4,429,076 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,317,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,571,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,212,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,861,363,000 after buying an additional 447,585 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,196,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,476,358,000 after buying an additional 1,780,489 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GILD stock opened at $75.32 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.37 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.84 and its 200 day moving average is $77.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $93.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,496.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,496.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,242 shares of company stock worth $1,277,726 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

