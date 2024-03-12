Creative Planning Boosts Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,830 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.17% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $13,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 530.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $87.91 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $90.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Active Rebound: 2 Discrete Semiconductor Stocks Making Moves
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Nike Stock Is Where You Can Find Growth Opportunity
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Reddit IPO: Analyzing Upvotes, Downvotes, and Financial Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.