Creative Planning Boosts Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 54.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,118 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 103,960 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Shopify were worth $16,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 9.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 82,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $74.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 833.09 and a beta of 2.22. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.28 and its 200 day moving average is $68.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOP. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.42.

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

