Creative Planning Buys 28,020 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,020 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $14,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 548.1% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $219.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.89. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $223.88.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

