Creative Planning Buys 4,694 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $15,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,116,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $267.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $271.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $261.44 and a 200-day moving average of $246.59.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.