Creative Planning Buys 6,132 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Creative Planning lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Paychex were worth $12,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at $3,311,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,123,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,940,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,040,000 after purchasing an additional 142,656 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 17.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 272,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,517,000 after purchasing an additional 40,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,625.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX stock opened at $121.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.53. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

