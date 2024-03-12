Creative Planning Buys 65,139 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,139 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.70% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $15,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNLA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000.

Shares of VNLA stock opened at $48.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.16. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.62.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

