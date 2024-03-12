Creative Planning Buys 69,357 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,357 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in General Mills were worth $11,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $749,000. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.8% during the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 36,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 200.1% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 12.2% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 56,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 176,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after purchasing an additional 16,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $65.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.29 and a 200 day moving average of $64.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.42%.

About General Mills



General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

