Creative Planning Buys 8,144 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $15,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Securities downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.1 %

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $89.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1415 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.15%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

