Creative Planning Cuts Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 548,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,180 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 1.10% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $13,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 43.1% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 51,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 306,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.60.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

