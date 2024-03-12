Creative Planning Decreases Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 420,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,455 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in CSX were worth $12,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 14,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in CSX by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in CSX by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 102,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSX shares. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $38.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.23. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

