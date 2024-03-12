Creative Planning Decreases Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,303 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $11,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AJG opened at $252.71 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $174.45 and a 12-month high of $254.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AJG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.62.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total value of $2,925,233.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 322,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,712,707.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total value of $2,925,233.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 322,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,712,707.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,809 shares of company stock worth $6,441,104. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

