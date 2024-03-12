Creative Planning Decreases Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.09% of Tyler Technologies worth $15,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 95.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.5% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $428.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $429.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 110.24, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.82. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.06 and a 52 week high of $454.74.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $480.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.34 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total transaction of $811,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at $5,930,783.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total transaction of $3,263,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,639,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total value of $811,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at $5,930,783.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,608 shares of company stock worth $18,952,694 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TYL. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.86.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

