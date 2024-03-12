Creative Planning Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $11,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,804,000 after purchasing an additional 34,396 shares in the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,631,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 185,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,326,000 after buying an additional 22,525 shares during the period. Tiff Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 26.4% during the third quarter. Tiff Advisory Services LLC now owns 124,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,560,000 after acquiring an additional 25,933 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 27,450 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $108.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $86.13 and a 52-week high of $110.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.69 and a 200 day moving average of $99.28. The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.