Creative Planning Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 1,143.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,434 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $13,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 901.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

RYT stock opened at $35.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.52. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $213.47 and a 12 month high of $286.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.