Creative Planning Grows Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Creative Planning grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,835 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.36% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $14,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 221,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after buying an additional 25,149 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 145,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $47.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.92. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.37 and a 52 week high of $47.77.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1404 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

