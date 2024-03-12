Creative Planning Grows Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $16,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total value of $322,239.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,317.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total value of $322,239.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,317.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total transaction of $95,482.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,784.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,149 shares of company stock worth $1,421,147. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NOC stock opened at $459.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.34. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $496.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $459.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $458.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (down from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.33.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

