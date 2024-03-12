Creative Planning Grows Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Creative Planning boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,891 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cummins were worth $13,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $270.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $276.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.76.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cummins

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.