Creative Planning Has $11.27 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.10% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $11,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,984 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,722,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,110,000 after buying an additional 788,079 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,606.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 622,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,337,000 after buying an additional 605,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,632,000 after buying an additional 540,942 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $132.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $81.54 and a 12-month high of $136.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.99.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

