Creative Planning Has $11.48 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Creative Planning lessened its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,279 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $11,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.7% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $1,320,192.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,914,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $1,320,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $574,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,685.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,367 shares of company stock valued at $19,060,542 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $90.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $94.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.56.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

