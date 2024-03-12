Creative Planning Has $12.67 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 434,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,194 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 1.92% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $12,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 69.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 126,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $31.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $720.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $32.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.10.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

