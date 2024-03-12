Creative Planning Has $14.03 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $14,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in S&P Global by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,434,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,786,766,000 after buying an additional 282,966 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,982,000 after purchasing an additional 19,422 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in S&P Global by 8.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,807,000 after purchasing an additional 428,737 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $1,112,935,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.25.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $426.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.12. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.14 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16. The company has a market capitalization of $134.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

