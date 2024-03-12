Creative Planning Has $15.10 Million Stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFDFree Report) by 65.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316,438 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.68% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $15,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1,449.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:PFFD opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $20.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.14.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

