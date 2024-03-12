Creative Planning Has $16.58 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $16,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock opened at $459.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $459.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.54. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $496.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.49%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.33.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total value of $95,482.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,784.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total transaction of $95,482.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,784.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $573,321.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,761.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,147. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

