Creative Planning Has $16.61 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $16,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,742,000 after purchasing an additional 85,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,904,000 after buying an additional 26,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 888,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $807,168,000 after buying an additional 31,487 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 880,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $800,574,000 after buying an additional 65,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $1,086.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,026.23 and its 200 day moving average is $973.51. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $795.74 and a 12 month high of $1,098.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total transaction of $447,649.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,200.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,056.44.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

