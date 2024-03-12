Creative Planning Has $16.64 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,095 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $16,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp grew its stake in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. United Bank grew its stake in Analog Devices by 24.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 34.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Analog Devices by 14.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $198.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.65 and a 200-day moving average of $183.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 65.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down previously from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.26.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

