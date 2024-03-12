Creative Planning Has $16.96 Million Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.11% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $16,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 183.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $968,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,592.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $968,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,592.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total value of $209,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,091,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,996 shares of company stock worth $27,603,878. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Down 0.6 %

RS stock opened at $317.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $298.33 and a 200-day moving average of $278.10. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $229.12 and a fifty-two week high of $333.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.81. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.87 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

