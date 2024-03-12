Creative Planning Has $16.96 Million Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.11% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $16,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of RS stock opened at $317.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.87. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $229.12 and a one year high of $333.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.81. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total transaction of $13,507,103.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,534 shares in the company, valued at $26,963,809.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total transaction of $13,507,103.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,534 shares in the company, valued at $26,963,809.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total value of $209,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,091,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,996 shares of company stock worth $27,603,878. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.