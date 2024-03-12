Creative Planning Has $17.02 Million Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,024 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.37% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $17,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 486.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $86,000.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.92 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.79.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

