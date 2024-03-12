Creative Planning Increases Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Creative Planning boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $12,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX stock opened at $239.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $69.17 billion, a PE ratio of 56.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.83. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $228.62 and a 52 week high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 90.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.