Creative Planning Increases Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Humana were worth $12,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,047,000 after acquiring an additional 32,273 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in Humana by 29.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Humana by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,865,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUM. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.00.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $347.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $388.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.79. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $334.54 and a fifty-two week high of $541.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.05 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

