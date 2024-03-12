Creative Planning Increases Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Linde were worth $13,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth $421,000. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.4% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 16,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $6,030,344.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,971 shares of company stock valued at $33,345,571 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Linde from $434.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.79.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $469.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.76. The company has a market cap of $226.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. Linde plc has a one year low of $324.11 and a one year high of $473.98.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

