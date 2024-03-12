Creative Planning Increases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,378 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $16,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EMR opened at $109.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.91. The stock has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $111.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.61.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

