Creative Planning Purchases 52,024 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Creative Planning grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,024 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.37% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $17,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 486.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.89 and its 200-day moving average is $41.79. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $42.15.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

