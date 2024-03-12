Creative Planning Raises Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,814 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $12,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 130.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 99,371 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Citigroup by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,285,000 after buying an additional 3,986,558 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Citigroup by 4.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 943,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,820,000 after buying an additional 40,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.7% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $57.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $58.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.03.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citigroup

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.